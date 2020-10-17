Ariana Grande Shares Cryptic Video and Fans Think It's About Her New Album -- Watch!

Ariana Grande is dropping hints. Just days after announcing that she's releasing her next album this month, the 27-year-old songstress shared a cryptic video -- and fans think it's about her new music.

The captionless clip shows a keyboard and then Grande typing the word "Positions" in slow motion before pressing Enter.

Fans couldn't help but start guessing what the word meant. "POSITIONS IS THAT THE NAME OF AG6?" one fan asked, with another commenting, "IS SHE TYPING OUT THE ALBUM NAME?"

"SO ITS THE LEAD??? OR THE ALBUM??" another wrote, with many more fans leaving similar comments.

Later in the day, she also posted a countdown on her Instagram Story and website.

Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Grande put fans in frenzy with her surprise announcement. "I can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted, sharing no additional details.

The upcoming album will mark Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next, which featured hits like "7 Rings," "Imagine," "NASA" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

She's since collaborated with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on the Charlie's Angels song "Don't Call Me Angel." This year she released "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber and was featured on Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me."

