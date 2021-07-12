Ariana Grande Says a Tearful Goodbye to Jim and Sasha Allen During 'The Voice' Semifinals

Ariana Grande said a tearful goodbye to the last remaining members of her team on The Voice's season 21 semifinals on Tuesday.

The first-time coach will be without a competitor in next week's finale, after the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 performers, and father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen were officially eliminated from the competition.

"Tuesdays are the worst days, ever," Ari said through tears as she shared her last message with her team following the Instant Save.

"I think the best gift of this whole thing has been meeting you... Absolutely no one is saying goodbye to anyone," she added. "Thank you. I love you, it's been an honor."

As for Jim and Sasha, the pair insisted ten seconds wasn't enough to say goodbye to their coach. "I adore you, you're the greatest and I'm going to be crying to you in like two hours, saying everything that I can't say in one second," Sasha gushed. "I love you so much."

Ari also took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts following the semifinal show, noting "it is a season wrap for team ariana!"

"I AM BURSTING with pride for jim and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana …. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this," she wrote. i can’t believe there wasn’t a time i didn’t know you all."

"It’s truly just the beginning for all of these brilliant humans," she continued. "i’ll be here always. thank you for enriching my life in ways i can’t even attempt to articulate. your presence and this whole experience has brought so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally."

"Tonight we celebrate !!! you and your brilliance and hard work. not one moment of this has been easy on any of you mentally, physically, vocally. here’s to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter."

Jim and Sasha have gotten close with their coach throughout her first season on the show -- and even celebrated Thanksgiving with her family last month! So it's no surprise that Ari was sad to see them go.

In fact, the singer has shared a few emotional moments during her first season on The Voice. Early in the season, fellow coach Blake Shelton teased her her about tearing up in their interview with ET, but she was sure to poke him right back.

"It's only emotional when Blake's drink runs out," she laughed.

See more in the video below. The Voice season 21 finale airs Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.