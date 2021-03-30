Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice' as Season 21 Coach

The Voice is changing up "positions" in season 21, and welcoming a new coach to the panel: Ariana Grande!

The 27-year-old singer announced on Tuesday that she will be joining the NBC singing competition next season, taking Nick Jonas' place alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!" Grande said in a statement. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

"Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice !" she added on Instagram, posting a pic from The Voice set on her very own spinning chair (where it looks like she'll be seated between John and Kelly). "@nickjonas we will miss you."

Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement, "As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary. We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

Season 21 will mark Blake, Kelly and John's sixth season of The Voice together, while the fourth coach's chair has rotated in recent seasons between Nick and Gwen Stefani. Ahead of season 19 last year, Kelly told ET how excited she was to have Gwen back and how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.

"I love having another female [on the panel]," she shared. "I've done it with all the guys, and it's cool...but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I'm a girls' girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I'm welcoming of that."

See more in the video below. The Voice season 20 is currently airing Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.