Ariana Grande Drops Steamy '34+35 Remix' Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

Ariana Grande is bringing the heat. Nearly a month after the singer dropped her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat on her song "34+35 Remix," she's now sharing the hotly anticipated music video.

Grande released the video late Thursday night, which combined a ostentatious glam aesthetic with '80s Nouveau riche luxury sexiness that showcased the artists self-possessed playful sides.

Elements of the set design and costuming are reminiscent of the music video for "WAP," Megan's megahit collaboration with Cardi B, but with far less hyper-stylized visual language and surrealistic qualities.

The hand-held cinematography and wide-angle lens shots give the video a nostalgic early-90s girl group vibe, which it subverts with its lacy lingerie and blend of musical genres.

Grande kicks off the remix with Doja following in the second verse. Megan is then heard mid-way through the song, rapping, "Rock you like a baby but you know I’m bout to keep you up/ Welcome to my channel and today I’m bout to teach you somethin'/I can make you pop, legs up like a can-can/Wake the neighbors up, make it sound like the band playing."

Grande teased the music video several times throughout the week leading up to its release, giving fans small glimpses of what to expect.

Grande first dropped the original single and its music video in November. In it, Grande stars as both a buttoned-up scientist and the robotic android she brings to life -- who, ultimately, turns the entire research team into Austin Powers-inspired sex robots.

"34+35" is off of Grande's sixth studio album, Positions, released in October. The LP also features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd.