Ariana Grande and Fiancé Dalton Gomez Send Gifts and Pizza to Children's Hospitals for the Holidays

Ariana Grande is giving back this holiday season, with a little help from fiancé Dalton Gomez!

The lovebirds recently spread some holiday cheer by sending gifts, pizza, meals and more to children's hospitals in Los Angeles and in the U.K. Grande and her team hand-picked gifts for each age and developmental level across both UCLAMCH campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, California.

"We're just really blown away by Ariana's generosity," UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital tells ET. "Because we treat so many different ages and a spectrum of unique needs, she was very deliberate and intentional in making sure every child and family was taken care of."

On Wednesday, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital also shared a few pics to Instagram of some of the gifts their patients received from the newly engaged couple.

"Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families. Their generosity saw to it that our kid's holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries," the post read. "Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season."

Kelli Carroll, director of the Chase Child Life program at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, said in a statement that their "patients are in love!"

"Especially our Ariana Grande 'superfans' in the house," the statement continued. "We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalized children. This pandemic may have changed how we do things, but we look for the same result – to alleviate the stresses of hospitalization and bring joy to our kids."

The sweet act of kindness comes just four days after Grande revealed via Instagram that she's engaged to Gomez. "Forever n then some," she captioned the post, which featured a series of pics, including an up-close shot of her unique engagement ring.

Grande and Gomez became Instagram official in June, just before her 27th birthday. In May, a source told ET that the two were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An additional source told ET earlier this week that Grande and Gomez "are madly in love and very serious about each other."

"They’ve been talking about taking next steps for a while. Their relationship is very loving and carefree," the source said. "Dalton goes out of his way to make Ariana happy -- whether with small or bigger gestures and she loves that he is a true gentleman."

"She feels like she can be her true self with him. She also admires how successful and hardworking he is in his own career, but also likes that he is down to earth and is a regular guy," added the source. "They get along great and Ariana has hung out with his friends and family a ton and loves them too. They're so happy."

