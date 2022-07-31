Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Embrace in 'Wicked' Behind-the-Scenes Footage

The story may be Wicked, but this friendship looks good as can be! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the upcoming feature film adaptation of the Broadway classic, Wicked, are sharing a look at their comradery behind the scenes.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, Grande posted a carousel of photos and included a black-and-white photo of her laughing with Erivo at what appears to be a table-read for the film. The co-stars look quite close as Grande is covering her face with paper and Erivo is looking over at her warmly. Confirming the moment, Erivo commented on the post, saying, "I love you Xx."

Ariana Grande Instagram

For her part, Erivo shared her own BTS footage from the production and included a video of her and Grande hugging. Both of the stars are wearing masks for covid protection in the footage, and after a sweet embrace, they held hands and talked.

Cynthia Erivo Instagram

The highly anticipated Wicked movie will feature Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, a role made famous by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway. Erivo, a Tony-award-winning performer, is taking on the character Elphaba, which was originally played by Idina Menzel.

Wicked is the story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The stars were cast for the production in November 2021.

In February, Erivo attended the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and gushed to ET on the red carpet about getting to work with the "Thank U, Next" singer.

"I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said of Grande. "She's the sweetest person."