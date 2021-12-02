Ari Lennox Says She's 'Safe' Just Days After Alleged Racial Profiling Arrest in Amsterdam

Ari Lennox is letting her fans know she's "safe" following an incident in Amsterdam in which she alleged she was racially profiled and arrested.

The "Pressure" singer took to Twitter on Thursday and said, "Hey loves I'm safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love." She signed off the tweet with a heart emoji.

Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 2, 2021

The singer's fans came out in droves to show their support. One fan replied to Lennox's tweet saying, "I’m glad you are safe and sound and the whole situation should have never happened I’m so sorry."

Another fan opened her tweet with six heart emojis before writing, "thank God we hearing it straight from the source now. The update still had me worried. Happy you’re safe now. Praying you continue to feel and be protected. If there’s anything u need in the aftermath we can help with, let us know :) x."

The update comes just days after Lennox vented on social media to rail on airport security in Amsterdam. The singer tweeted early Monday morning alleging she was "being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me." She also tweeted, "F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people."

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, told ET that Lennox was being "interrogated" for her alleged "aggressive behavior" towards an airline official. The spokesman also alleged Lennox was drunk in public and that "she threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated."

It now appears as though the matter's been resolved to the point Lennox now feels safe.

The alleged incident came not long after the airing of Lennox's performance at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards last weekend.