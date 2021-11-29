Ari Lennox Is Being 'Interrogated' by Dutch Military Police After Alleged Racial Profiling Incident

Shortly after she arrived in Amsterdam on Monday, singer Ari Lennox took to Twitter to share that she was arrested over an alleged racial profiling incident.

The "Pressure" singer tweeted her arrival in the Netherlands at 3:16 a.m. ET, but only an hour later, she wrote that she had allegedly been profiled by airport security.

"F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people," she wrote at 4:16 a.m. ET. Twenty minutes later, she tweeted, "They’re arresting me" and "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."

"I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again," the "Dreamville" artist wrote before she posted a series of tweets leading up to the reveal of her arrest.

Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, told ET that Lennox is being "interrogated" for her alleged "aggressive behavior" towards an airline official and allegedly being drunk in public.

"Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol Airport, held Ari Lennox because of her aggressive behavior towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public," van Kapel said. "She threatened staff of an airline and security at the airport, and because of those threats, she is now interrogated."

The alleged incident comes shortly after the airing of Lennox's performance at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday, where she shared the stage with Summer Walker and also performed her latest single. The singer, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, shared a clip of her performance on Twitter before the alleged incident began.

