AppleTV+ Drops 'Ted Lasso' Stop-Motion Short Christmas Special Starring Jason Sudeikis

Christmas came early for Ted Lasso fans after AppleTV+ dropped a stop-motion short special that offers a hilarious spin on a Christmas miracle.

The 4-minute, 35-second special features the cast of Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis co-created the special, which features Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed, who all voice their own characters.

In the short, the crew is faced with quite the dilemma, and time is sensitive. The mission? Help Lasso find his mustache!

Everyone's gathered in AFC Richmond's locker room and they're gobsmacked after seeing Lasso without his trademark facial feature. The group then concocts a plan to, at first, find the mustache before that strategy comes to a screeching halt in place of "catching" the elusive 'stache.

Lasso eventually gets a mustache drawn on him before he gives up on that plan altogether. He's bummed about it, because he fears his son, Henry, won't recognize him when they FaceTime each other in an hour.

As you can see, Lasso's "Christmas miracle" presents itself -- in the form of his mustache growing back -- after he realizes "it's not about making Christmas perfect for the people you love, it's the people you love that make Christmas perfect."

Never one to pass up on a perfect marketing opportunity, Apple strategically places an iPhone right next to a MacBook laptop that sits on Lasso's coffee table. The iPhone's famous ringtone can also be heard.

Apple TV+

In any event, this Christmas special wraps up a stellar year for the critically acclaimed comedy.

Ted Lasso, of course, earned 20 Emmy nominations this year, hauling in seven statuettes. Sudeikis, who created and executive produces the series, won his first career Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Goldstein and Waddingham also won Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively. The show also took top honors in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

ET spoke with Sudeikis backstage after his win and joked about the statuette being "very pointy."

"I'm sure everybody says that," Sudeikis said. "But it really is!"