Anuel AA, Ozuna and Natti Natasha to Perform at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

Performers for this year's Premio Lo Nuestro have been announced -- and it's going to be a star-studded show. Anuel AA, Ozuna, CNCO and Natti Natasha are just a few of the superstars set to take the stage at the awards show celebrating Latin music next month.

Anuel and Ozuna will give their first TV performance of their song, "Los Dioses," Univision announced on Monday. CNCO, meanwhile, will perform songs from their new album Déjà Vu.

Camilo, the most-nominated artist of the night, will also take the stage, as will Los Ángeles Azules and Grupo Firme. Gloria Trevi will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria Award to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album, Tu Angel de la Guarda, and hit, "Pelo Suelto."

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 will be hosted live by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, strict guidelines and restrictions will be followed by Univision, its production teams and the night's guests, in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations.

The 33rd annual awards ceremony will air on Thursday, Feb. 18 on Univision.