Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Fashion, Home Goods and More

Whether you're looking to get a head start on building your spring ensembles, round out your transitional weather wardrobe or update your space with new home decor, the Anthropologie sale has everything you could be looking for -- and it's available with an added 25% discount. With the exception of furniture, Anthopologie's sale items are up for grabs at a fraction of the original price. In other words, if there's any time to stock up on pretty things for your closet, kitchen or other areas of your home, this is the time to do it.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options the retailer has for the taking, especially when you can get these pieces on steep discounts. Luckily, ET Style combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Take this opportunity to shop for a lightweight sweater or cardigan to layer over your outfits until the weather warms up for spring. Or get yourself some comfy house dresses that'll take you from day to night, even with a WFH lifestyle. And while you're embracing all of that time at home, you might as well spruce it up with some new pieces like plates, towels, diffusers and duvet covers.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale below.

Can't get enough of the house dress trend? This pretty tiered style is one option that you'll never want to take off.

$75 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $148)

These sweet and simple floral diffuser sets will add an undeniably pretty touch to your home.

$22 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $38)

Tangerine orange is the quintessential color to have in your wardrobe for spring. But thanks to this shirt's classic silhouette, you can wear it layered with your favorite winter staples now.

$22 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $98)

Brighten up your kitchen with these colorful dishcloths.

$10 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $18)

A utilitarian jumpsuit like this will be a cool option for your weekend activities -- especially when you pair it with ankle boots or sneakers.

$67 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $148)

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a pair of black ankle boots. This fitted style from Silent D will be a favorite in your closet for years.

$37 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $138)

Real talk: Can you really ever have too many sweaters? The answer is probably no, and this versatile cardigan is perfect for layering up during the colder months as well as the early mornings of spring and summer.

$75 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $148)

Add a new level of texture to your bedroom with this dreamy, gauzy duvet cover.

$90 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $198)

Give your kitchen a bright and sunny update with these vibrant yellow plates.

$26 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $56)

Carry your AirPods in style with this colorful case, which will easily clip on to your keys, your purse or anything else.

$11 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $25)

These bowls are so pretty, we wouldn't blame you if you used them to hold your jewelry and other small trinkets.

$37 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $80)