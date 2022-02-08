Ant Anstead Pokes Fun at Son Hudson for Cutting His Own Hair With a Butter Knife After Using it On Toast

Sometimes, it's hard for a parent to tell if they are impressed or disgusted by something their child did -- or possibly both.

For Ant Anstead, this moment seemed to come when his 2-year-old son, Hudson, attempted to give himself a haircut, with a butter knife during breakfast.

Not just any butter knife, mind you, but a butter knife Hudson had just used to butter his toast. Therefore, it was still covered in butter.

Anstead took to his Instagram story on Monday, first to share a video of Hudson preparing his morning meal.

"He butters his own toast..." Anstead wrote over the clip of his little boy using the dull metal butter knife to smear butter spread over his bread.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

He then followed that up with a look at what Hudson did next.

"...and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!)" Anstead wrote over the pic, showing his little boy with what appears to be a now-uneven 'do.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

You've got to admire the kid's determination. Cutting hair, even just a bit of hair, with a butter knife sounds like a challenge for anyone to accomplish.

Anstead shares his son with ex-wife Christina Haack, who shared a snapshot to Instagram on Sunday showing her cuddling up with Hudson -- as well as her 6-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Love these boys + cuddles 💙," Haack captioned the sweet pic.