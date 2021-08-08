Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Attend First Public Event Together for Fun Date Night

A fun night out! Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead took their relationship to the next level over the weekend with their first public date night.

Anstead was accompanied by his Oscar-winning lady love to a gala event held by Radford Motors at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California on Saturday.

Anstead -- who is part of the trio who have been working to revive the Radford Motors coachbuilders brand -- was excited to be a part of the grand unveiling of the new Lotus Type 62-2 race car.

The only thing he seemed more excited to show off was his lovely and talented girlfriend. Anstead posed with Zellweger and various friends at the event, and shared them to his Instagram story -- marking the first photos he has posted of himself and Zellweger on a date.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Coincidentally, two other guests at the event were Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

Anstead's relationship with Zellweger comes shortly after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack who, before their relationship, was previously married to El Moussa.

While it certainly feels like something of a small world, both of Haack's ex-husbands and their new loves appeared to have a great time at the event. El Moussa shared some videos of Anstead's unveiling, and even tagged the British TV personality in the clips he posted to his Instagram story.

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Back in July, El Moussa and Young attended an event together, and spoke with People, where he gave his stamp of approval to Anstead's romance with Zellweger.

"I love it! I love it!" El Moussa shared. "Good for him. Ant's a great kid, [Zellweger] seems like a lot of fun. I like them. I like the setup."

Meanwhile, rumors that Zellweger and Anstead were dating first started swirling in June. Speculation began after he and Zellweger worked together on Anstead's upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

In the weeks since, the pair have been spending a lot of time together at Anstead's home in Laguna Beach, California, and they've been spotted packing on PDA numerous times.

