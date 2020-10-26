Anne Hathaway Reveals Name of Second Child

Welcome to the family, Jack! Anne Hathaway revealed the name of her second child on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, nearly 11 months after giving birth.

Hathaway, who also shares 4-year-old son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman, revealed her little one's name while chatting about how he's "all over" her performance in her new movie, The Witches; she was pregnant while filming.

"Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance," Hathaway joked on Live.

The actress found out she was expecting just before her first wardrobe fitting with costume designer Joanna Johnston.

"She goes, 'I really want you to have a really tight waist,'" Hathaway recalled. "And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don't think so. No.' And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself.' I'm scrambling for a reason."

She ended up telling Johnston she wouldn't "be as free" as her character, "so we just better make everything loose."

Over a year later, Hathaway couldn't be happier with her two boys, noting the "love" Jonathan has for his little brother. "Now Jack's big enough to wrestle with, and that's brought a new element to their relationship that's really cute," she shared.

Hathaway, 37, announced via Instagram in July that she and Shulman, 39, were expecting their second child together. "I am really happy," Hathaway told ET a few days later at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

The actress didn't reveal when she had given birth, but was spotted out with her family and a baby carrier last December. See more on Hathaway in the video below.