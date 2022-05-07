Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Channels Her Inner Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby Gala

It doesn't get any cooler than this -- Dannielynn Birkhead got to meet Janet Jackson at a gala for the 148th annual Kentucky Derby while wearing the exact same outfit the singer once wore to the exact same event nearly two decades ago!

The meeting went down Friday evening at the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, where Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and her ex, Larry Birkhead, dressed to the nines for the family tradition, only this time they also shared a great moment with the "Rhythm Nation" singer.

Birkhead took to Instagram and revealed that Dannielynn's outfit was purchased as part of the singer's charity auction. Jackson wore the black suit to the 2003 gala. According to the Daily Mail, when Jackson laid her eyes on Danielynn the singer exclaimed, "That's my outfit!"

One of the event's organizers told People that Dannielynn "looked gorgeous" and that "she is getting so tall, she's almost as tall as her dad now." The gala was a star-studded affair -- Jason Aldean, Justin Hartley, Wilmer Valderrama, Sam Hunt, Morgan Wallen, Sofia Pernas and NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller were some of the many guests.

The gala, of course, is a prelude to The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports. The dad-and-daughter duo changed into another spiffy outfit for Saturday's big race. Birkhead again took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. He captioned the post, "Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!"

See, pretty cool!