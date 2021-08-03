Anna Lillian Iverson, Priscilla Presley's Mom, Dies, Granddaughter Riley Keough Pays Tribute

Priscilla Presley is suffering another loss. The 76-year-old actress and former wife of Elvis Presley took to Instagram on Monday to share that her mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, died at age 95.

"I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives," Priscilla captioned a photo of the late matriarch. "She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. ❤️."

Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, also honored her great-grandmother in a post that featured Iverson with her husband, Paul Beaulieu, and a young Priscilla.

"We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana ❤️," Riley wrote.

It's been a difficult couple of years for the family, who lost Benjamin Keough, Riley's brother and Priscilla's grandson, to suicide in July 2020. He was 27.

Riley honored her late sibling on the anniversary of his death with some touching throwback photos.

"Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day," she wrote.

Following Benjamin's death, Priscilla called the loss "devastating," writing, "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life."