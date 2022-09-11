Anna Kendrick Details Being Stuck in Elevator, Rescued By Firefighters in Toronto (Exclusive)

Anna Kendrick had a little setback during her time at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she and her team got stuck in an elevator on the way to an appearance. And lucky for the Internet, she documented the whole ordeal.

“Ah, the classic 'I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22,” she wrote next to the video.

In the clip, Kendrick makes jokes about the amount of food they have to ration and the importance of bringing a water bottle everywhere. The 37-year-old pans the camera to show the packed elevator and playfully says that she’s “just vibing” while everyone tries to figure out how to exit.

Eventually, the fire department lowers a ladder into the elevator, and Kendrick jokes about having on the perfect attire for the moment. “It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today,” she quipped as she made her way up the ladder.

“The lord said to me, choose a long skirt, Anna”

When Kendrick made her way out of the elevator, she told the firefighters “And I’m in love with every single one of you.”

ET caught up with Kendrick on the red carpet after her dramatic rescue and the actress recounted the scary, yet funny, ordeal.

"You know what? It was very dramatic," Kendrick joked. "The second that the elevator like kerplunked it was like... well, obviously we're not trapped in this elevator, that would be too crazy, that would be insane. I was in this absurdist comedy. Thank goodness, because otherwise, I would have been in a horror film about being trapped in an elevator forever."

Kendrick went on to explain how grateful she was to be wearing an outfit that was appropriate for climbing out of an elevator. "Everything else I had was like a miniskirt, but something tells me today is going to be the day to wear the long flowy skirt and that was the day that I had to climb out of a hatch at the top of an elevator," Kendrick said.

Kendrick went on to thank the firefighters who rescued her, saying, "I will say, well done to all of you."

Kendrick was at the festival to promote her new film, Alice, Darling, During a conversation with People and Entertainment Weekly, the Trolls star opened up about the incident.

"I got out. Some lovely Canadian firefighters had me crawl out the top of the hatch," she said.

"But, yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator just waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it just seemed so immediately comical."