Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)

The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies.

The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.

However, for Anitta, the nomination makes perfect sense -- as she explained to ET's Cassie DiLaura on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.

"I think many people are not understanding that much this nomination because they've seen me in another, like, background, but for me, it makes complete sense," Anitta shared, explaining that, while she's had a great deal of success in Brazil and Latin music markets, it wasn't until her 2022 album, Versions of Me, that she really broke into the mainstream U.S. market, particularly with her single "Envolver."

So, ultimately, the nomination for Best New Artist is a reflect of how she "decided to like start from zero again, and in a new territory."

"I'm from Brazil. And like I say that a lot of times, but it's because it's really different. When you come from the place like that," she shared, adding that it's also difficult to maintain your connection to your fans at home when you're expanding your horizons and your influence, which is very "particular" to her career.

That being said, she's excited to go to the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, and she's got a very special supporter coming with her as her plus one.

"I'm going to be with my brother, who is here [now]. I'm always with my brother," she explained, beaming. "He was the one who supported me in my whole career... it's important to have him with me in such a such a big night. Because he was the one who was with me since the zero."

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.