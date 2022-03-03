Angus Cloud Reveals What Fezco Wrote in His Letter to Lexi on 'Euphoria'

Angus Cloud answered the question that has been on everyone’s mind about Fezco’s note to Lexi (Maude Apatow), since Sunday’s season 2 finale of Euphoria.

Cloud’s character, Fezco, was all suited up with flowers in hand and a card that read “Lexi,” ready to attend his love interest’s play. However, he never actually made it to the show because police kicked in the door and a shootout ensued. The action had crescendoed after his adopted brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton), killed local drug dealer Custer (Tyler Chase) when it was revealed that he was trying to set them up.

In one of the final scenes, bullets flew between Fez and the cops, as Ashtray fired off shots from the bathroom that he locked himself in. Next to Fez, who was accidentally shot in the stomach, was the bloodied note to Lexi. At the end of the dramatic scene, the cops picked up Fez and stepped on the note.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 23-year-old actor revealed what it said. “It was just, like, a congratulations. I think they both know there’s a vibe going on,” Cloud told the outlet.

“Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for f**king doing you,'” he added.

Lexi’s play, which was a bit autobiographical about her life and the lives of her sister, Cassie, and their friends, Rue, Maddy, Kat and Nate, got rave reviews from the crowd. According to Cloud, Fez would have loved it.

“I think he would have thought it was awesome,” Cloud said. “He would have been pretty excited.”

As for the fight that broke out between Cassie and Maddy, Fez would have loved that too. “Intervene, no,” he said about the possibility of his character stepping it.

“But I would have stood up out of my chair like, ‘Oh sh*t! Fight! Fight! Fight!’”

Fans of the series were really into the potential romance between Fez and Lexi, dubbing them “Fexi.” Another fan of the romance was Walton.

“It was a really cute relationship and I hope they go far in season 3. I thought it was a really good bond,” he told ET of the pair, noting that “it added an extra layer to [Angus’] character.”