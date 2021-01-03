Angela Bassett Calls 'My Heart, My Son' Chadwick Boseman's Nomination a Golden Globes Highlight (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett will never forget Chadwick Boseman. In an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of this year's Golden Globes, the actress said she'd be looking forward to seeing Boseman's face up on screen again.

Boseman is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The actor died in August after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"I know my heart, my son, Chadwick is up for an award, so I'm looking forward to seeing his face pop up on the screen there," said Bassett, who played Boseman's mother in Black Panther. "Who knows what will happen, but it's nice to remember and recall his brilliance and his spirit. So I'm looking forward to that, and really to just celebrate all of my colleagues, and do so safely."

"It's a sweet spirit. It's a sweet feeling in my heart. We miss him terribly, but he was an individual and the work he did is worthy of remembering," she added. "So, I'm glad we're doing the most beautiful and righteous thing in doing so."

Bassett is presenting at this year's awards ceremony, and despite her bittersweet feelings about the show, the actress was excited to be there.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I just got it all!" she said of her stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown. "I told [my husband Courtney B. Vance], if we wants to see it, he's got to tune in like everybody else!"

Bassett said she'll be "in and out" to present, with staff to spray everything down before the next presenter to keep everything as safe as possible during COVID-19.

"I hope it'll go off without a hitch," she shared. "Everybody's had lots and lots of time to coordinate."

