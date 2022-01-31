Andy Cohen Reveals Which Housewife He Would Bring Back and Who He Misses Most

Andy Cohen is spilling some Housewife tea. During a recent edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's "Ask Andy" segment, the 53-year-old Real Housewives executive producer revealed the franchise star he'd bring back if he could and the ones he misses the most.

With so many former Housewives to choose from, Cohen told the audience that the person he'd bring back is Phaedra Parks. The 48-year-old lawyer joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010 for season three and left ahead of season 10 in 2017. "Love Phaedra," Cohen praised

When it comes to the franchise stars he misses the most, Cohen acknowledged that "usually if they're not on, they're not on for a reason," before pointing to Vicki Gunvalson and Bethenny Frankel as his two picks. Gunvalson is an OG member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, who last appeared on the show as a Friend in 2019, while the Frankel starred on 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City between 2008 and 2019.

On a personal level, Cohen joked that he'd want to go on a trip with "three of the quietest" Housewives if given a choice, before naming Porsha Williams, Kyle Richards and Heather Gay as his dream vacay partners.

While there are plenty of Housewives Cohen loves, he admitted that there are "maybe one or two" that he personally hates but keeps on the show because they're good TV, though he wouldn't name names.

As for what someone can do to become a Housewife themselves, Cohen advised, "Be rich and make best friends with another Housewife."

When ET spoke to Cohen in November, he dished on the newest addition to the Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai.

"I think that’ll be something that will be interesting to see, and I think for a lot of people, this will be their first look at life in Dubai," he said. "Granted it will be a look inside a very wealthy part of Dubai, which is by the way a billionaire's playground on its own, but what I hope also is we can shed some light on what's going on there culturally and politically, and maybe we can inform people as we're entertaining them."