Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's Sons Take After Their Dads on 'Watch What Happens Live' Set

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons may have just pulled off the most adorable April Fool's joke ever!

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Friday and posted a picture of his 3-year-old son, Ben, and the CNN anchor's almost 2-year-old son, Wyatt, taking over the famous Bravo set.

Ben looked adorable sitting in his father's chair while donning a blue flannel shirt, emerald green corduroy pants and brown shoes. Wyatt sported a denim coat over his grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. Ben, glowing with a huge smile, looked over at Wyatt's direction and the two little ones couldn't look more ready to helm the show.

Cohen captioned the photo, "New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!"

Cooper also re-posted the same picture and captioned it, "Wyatt dropped by Ben’s show the other day. From the looks of it he wasn’t sure what to make of it."

Fans double-tapped their little hearts out at the cuteness overload and expressed how much they adored the photo in the comments. One fan wrote, "The absolute cutest!!!!!" Another fan wrote, "The look Wyatt is giving Ben is a look we’ve seen from their dads!" Some other comments included, "I’d watch them on New Year’s Eve too!" and "Where are their drinks? They each need a sippy cup!"

It's not the first time Cohen's son has stolen the spotlight. He did exactly that back in February when Cohen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a day that happened to land on Ben's third birthday.

As for Wyatt, he'll turn 2 later this month but he's been happy celebrating his new baby brother. Cooper revealed back in February during his show that he welcomed another child, Sebastian. Wyatt and Sebastian have already formed a strong bond, and Cooper opened up about it during a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"He cannot say Sebastian. He calls him Luke," Cooper revealed. "Luke" is actually baby Sebastian's middle name. "So every morning he wants to go in and say, 'Hi, good morning, Luke.'"

The journalist also shared a sweet photo of the daily ritual featuring Wyatt standing over his sleeping baby brother in his crib.