Andrew Garfield Kisses Sally Field After She Receives SAG Lifetime Achievement Award (Exclusive)

During the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sally Field was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her nearly six-decade-long acting career. Andrew Garfield presented the award to Field on Sunday night after the two previously worked together in The Amazing Spider-Man films.

ET's Denny Directo was speaking to Field backstage after the major moment when Garfield crashed the interview to show the celebrated actress some love by giving her a big kiss on the cheek.

"She's my surrogate something in my life. I don't know," Garfield said of his long-standing relationship with Field.

"We created, we can't -- it's a relationship that just continues the minute we see each other he's like, 'Can I help you? Are you okay?'" Field added.

As for what it meant to present the award to his on-screen aunt, Garfield called it an "honor."

"It was honestly, an honor," he gushed. "A true, true honor. Because these moments are very rare, and to be asked by someone that I admire and hold in the highest regard, as a north star of what we do, and as a human being."

"I meant it all," Garfield added of his speech to the actress during Sunday's show.

it’s clear how genuine and heartfelt andrew garfield’s words towards sally field are pic.twitter.com/bX4Kg5TfzG — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) February 27, 2023

When asked about what the honor meant to her, Field said simply, "It felt great."

In total, Field has been nominated for eight SAG Awards and has won once, the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category for Brothers and Sisters in 2008. Her other nominated performances include ER, Forrest Gump, David Copperfield, Lincoln, and A Woman of Independent Means.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said when the recognition was first announced. "She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

Sally Field acknowledging her own privilege while accepting her SAG Lifetime Achievement Award…we love to see it! pic.twitter.com/3d1dpje5Us — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Drescher added, "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity -- she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos -- just keep doing the work, being as good as you can."

Beyond the SAG Awards, Field has won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for 1979's Norma Rae and 1984's Places in the Heart. She also collected three Primetime Emmys for her roles in Brothers and Sisters and ER and Sybil.

Field's other notable works include An Eye for an Eye, Mrs. Doubtfire, Soapdish, Not Without My Daughter, The End, Hooper, Stay Hungry, which was her first major film role, and Hello, My Name Is Doris. She most recently appeared in 80 For Brady alongside Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin, both of whom were previously honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.