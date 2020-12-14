Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Steals the Spotlight During Virtual Appearance on 'CNN Heroes'

Anderson Cooper's 7-month-old son, Wyatt, is already stealing the spotlight!

While co-hosting CNN Heroes with Kelly Ripa over the weekend, Cooper couldn't stop smiling as he watched his baby boy make an adorable virtual appearance.

"There's Wyatt! He's the most beautiful baby ever," Ripa raved, as Wyatt appeared onscreen in a white CNN Heroes onesie. "He is gorgeous and perfect, and I love watching you become a dad. It's been my favorite thing this year."

"He wants to come and play," she added. "I'm gonna go get him."

Watch the sweet moment below:

Yes, that was just @AndersonCooper's son Wyatt making a cameo to help honor the Young Wonders on CNN Heroes. Get involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7Hpic.twitter.com/5Tq4eQiejE — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

It's no secret that Cooper seems to be loving fatherhood so far. In addition to his heartwarming social media posts, the 53-year-old TV journalist has also been bonding over the experience with his longtime pal, Andy Cohen.

The two recently recounted a precious moment between their sons when Cooper called into SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live last month.

"For the last couple months [I have] been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday to have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours," Cohen, who welcomed son Ben last year, said. "I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt, or to even acknowledge him. But I feel like last night was kind of a milestone."

Cooper agreed, saying, "It was sweet."

"I was playing with them both and then [Ben] kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute," he added. "He did that a couple of times. My heart kind of melted."

Hear more in the video below.