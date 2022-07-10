Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman.

In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and has vibrant blue hair tied up in a ponytail. In another image, Amy's eldest son, Gage, is smiling down at his newborn baby bother looking happy.

In a statement to TODAY, Amy shared “The wait is finally over... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman." She continued, "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

The reality star shared that Glenn was born weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured in at 17.5 inches long.

Amy and Michael welcomed their first son in November 2020. Her pregnancy journey was documented on their TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters.

According to TODAY, fans will be happy to know Amy and Michael will be back in front of the cameras for the show's fourth season.