Amy Sherman-Palladino Sends 'Gilmore Girls' Fans Wild With Her Home Decor at the Emmys

Oy with the poodles! Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino took fans to Stars Hollow during the semi-virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. Both were nominated this year for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but fans of the couple's other hit show, Gilmore Girls, got excited after catching a glimpse into their home.

Before the winner was announced, host Jimmy Kimmel joked, "The key match-up to watch here is Amy Sherman-Palladino versus her husband, Dan. Will a marriage crumble before our eyes?"

The camera then cut to the Palladinos, who were seated together in front of their mantle at home amid the semi-virtual show. While many focused on the fact that Sherman-Palladino outdid herself in the hat department, others noticed the massive Dragonfly Inn sign hanging above the couple's fireplace.

The Dragonfly Inn was featured in Gilmore Girls as the inn renovated and reopened by Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) in season 4 of the show. It served as the setting for many of the show's famous scenes through season 7 and into the show's Netflix reboot, A Year in the Life.

Here's how Gilmore Girls fans reacted online.

Amy Sherman-Palladino has the sign from the Dragonfly Inn an over her mantle. My heart. 💜 — Julianna (@thisnolalife) September 21, 2020

i’m so sorry literally no one cares about this but amy sherman-palladino is live-streaming into the emmys from her house and she has a dragonfly inn sing behind her :’) — cam⁷ (@camriderr) September 21, 2020

Amy Sherman Palladino with the Dragonfly Inn sign sent me #GilmoreGirls #Emmys2020 — Matt Nicholson (@writerly203) September 21, 2020

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Dan Palladino having a Dragonfly Inn sign up on the wall ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@GilmoreGirls — Lindsey Hubbard (@08lhubbard) September 21, 2020

Amy Sherman-Palladino is sitting in front of the Dragonfly Inn 🥰 — Leisa Niemotka (@leisa_niemotka) September 21, 2020

OMG AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO AND DAN PALLADINO ARE AT THE DRAGONFLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yiYpea7Hvp — Tabitha Venkersammy (@TibbyVenk) September 21, 2020

Instead of commercials can we just go back to Amy Sherman Palladino for a house tour — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) September 21, 2020

Am I the only one who noticed the Dragonfly Inn sign above Amy Sherman-Palladino's fireplace?!!!!#Emmys #GilmoreGirls — TheRedWineGal🍷 (@TheRedWineGal) September 21, 2020

I can’t be the only #GilmoreGirls fan watching the #Emmys2020 who noticed Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino sitting at the Dragonfly Inn. Pleaseee let this be them trying to tell us something 😬😬🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Erin Choate (@erinkchoate) September 21, 2020

Seeing that Amy Sherman Palladino has a Dragonfly Inn sign in her home gives me EMOTIONS #GilmoreGirls — bean (@thattallbean) September 21, 2020

the fact that Amy Sherman Palladino has a dragonfly inn sign hanging over her fire place🥺😭 #GilmoreGirls #Emmys pic.twitter.com/blt5Ar5OjD — arielle (@NotoriousAHB) September 21, 2020

Neither of the Palladinos took home the directing Emmy, but they both won for Outstanding Music Supervision on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

