Amy Schumer Teases Oscars Hosting With Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall: 'An Absolute Blast' (Exclusive)

Amy Schumer is getting a kick out of co-hosting the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards, but what makes the once-in-a-lifetime experience even sweeter is being surrounded by co-hosts she has anointed "comedy royalty."

The 40-year-old actress and comedian spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about her new upcoming Hulu series, Life & Beth, but before diving into her new scripted series, inquiring minds wanted to know -- how are rehearsals going alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall?

"So fun," Schumer said. "Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast."

The talented director, writer and comedian said the three women are in such a good groove that they're united in their approach to the co-hosting duties.

“I think people are like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?'" Schumer said. "And they wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibe.' We’re really enjoying each other.”

Schumer said joining forces with one of her best friends in Sykes made things feel "so natural," but it'll be Schumer's first time working alongside Hall.

“I’ve never worked with Regina before but I’ve been a fan for so long," added Schumer, who makes her much-anticipated return to TV when Hulu drops all 10 episodes of her new series on March 18.

It's the first time that multiple women will have hosted the Oscars since Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda joined Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor to emcee the 1977 ceremony.

According to multiple reports, Hall, Schumer and Sykes will host the show in a three-act format, with each comedian heading up one hour of the three-hour telecast. The 2022 Oscars, airing live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, will also mark Schumer's first time attending the ceremony.

"Oh yeah, they've never let me within 100 yards of it before this," Schumer quipped. "It's a bad decision. I don't know who empowered me but it's not a good choice!"