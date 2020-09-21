Amy Schumer Posts Pre-Taped Emmys Acceptance Speech After Losing the Award to 'Cheer'

Amy Schumer is sharing what would have been her acceptance speech. After her Food Network show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, lost the Emmy Award for Unstructured Reality Program to Netflix's Cheer, the 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share the pre-recorded video of her acceptance speech.

Schumer, along with her husband, Chris Fischer, who was the expert chef on the show and served as an executive producer with his wife, their 1-year-old son, Gene, and their nanny, Jane, who helped film the show in quarantine, were in the pre-recorded acceptance speech video where the Trainwreck star spouted off names of those involved in making the program remotely.

Throughout the speech, baby Gene, who was strapped into his highchair, adorably smiled and giggled as he got attention from the adults in the room.

"We really had a fun time making this show, so thank you for voting for us," Schumer said. "Yay!"

"Emmy loss," Schumer captioned the video. "The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved Cheer!"

In addition to Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, the comedian also recently released Expecting Amy, an HBO Max docuseries that covered her pregnancy.

"I feel like people relate to me and I wanna be as open as possible so that I can help women feel better about themselves," Schumer told ET's Rachel Smith of the docuseries back in July. "Because we all go through [so much]. [We] get our periods, we all [go through] all this stuff that we're not supposed to talk about. And with a pregnancy, we're supposed to make it look easy and I just really reject that, so I wanted people to hopefully feel better and educate other women about what might happen if they get pregnant."

