Amy Schumer, Gayle King and More Partner for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program

Chanel and Tribeca are joining forces once again for the seventh annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program.

This year's three-day immersive event will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, featuring a mix of virtual and in-person mentorship programs and participant masterclasses focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing, and directing, for five teams of women filmmakers.

Participants can expect to shape and refine their projects and pitches with the help of Amy Schumer and more industry experts.

At the conclusion of the program, each pair will pitch their projects to a jury, which includes Gayle King, Leslie Mann and Rita Moreno, and one team will receive full financing to produce their short film with support from Tribeca Studios. The four other projects will be awarded grant funds to support their films’ development.

“Through Her Lens has proven to be an important vehicle for women filmmakers,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a press release.

"In a world that is in constant upheaval, it's paramount to provide a reliable place where the ever-changing journey of women can continue to be told," she continued.

Courtesy of Tribeca

To celebrate the event, Tribeca and Chanel will present In Development, a three-part series, featuring Lucy Boynton and Alisha Boe, where they share an inside look at their creative process for developing a character, and Hannah Peterson, the 2019 Tribeca Through Her Lens production grant recipient, who offers a glimpse into the making of her first feature film.

Courtesy of Tribeca