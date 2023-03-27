Amy Jo Johnson Slams Claims She Turned Down 'Power Rangers' Reunion Because of Money

Amy Jo Johnson is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress, who played Kimberly Hart (a.k.a. the Pink Power Ranger) in the Power Rangers franchise's hit TV series from the '90s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, took to Twitter on Sunday to clear up her decision to not appear in the upcoming Netflix reboot, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

"Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true," Johnson tweeted. "Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s 🤣 or couldn’t go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax 🐝."

Johnson added that she and her late co-star, Jason David Frank, both decided not to appear in the project.

"JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed. #PowerRangers," she wrote.

Despite not reprising her role as the Pink Ranger, Johnson is supportive of her former co-stars, who are set to appear in the series.

"Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!! #PowerRangers," she added.

In Johnson's place is actress Catherine Sutherland, who plays Katherine "Kat" Hillard, the Pink Turbo Ranger.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.