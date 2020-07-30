'America's Got Talent' Live Shows Kick Off Next Month -- Here Are the 44 Acts That Made It!

America's Got Talent has narrowed the field of hopefuls after weeks of audition rounds and one particularly emotional "Judge Cuts" week. Now, the acts and contestants that made it through are gearing up for the next stage of the competition.

The season 15 live shows kick off next month at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California, and will feature the 44 remaining contestants.

During the four weeks of the live, two-hour quarterfinal rounds, 11 acts will perform each episode, and fans will get a chance to vote for whom they like the most. The results will be announced during a one-hour results special each Wednesday, with five acts moving on each week to the semifinals.

AGT revealed on Thursday the first set of contestants who will be trying to wow the voting audience, as well as the judges -- Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum.

Check out the performances from the first group of 11 hopefuls that got them into the quarterfinals this season.

Singer Archie Williams



Daredevil duo Bello and Annaliese Nock



Drum and dance group Divas & Drummers of Compton



Singing duo Double Dragon



Ukulelist Feng E



Contortionist dancer Frenchie Babyy



Stand-up comic Michael Yo



Trained trick pig act Pork Chop Revue



Singer and Golden Buzzer recipient Roberta Battaglia



Salsa duo Simon and Maria



Singer Shaquira McGrath



As for the rest of the season, here are the remaining contestants who will be duking it out during the live quarterfinals:



- Aerialist Alan Silva

- Stand-up comic Alex Hooper

- Dog trick performer Alexis Brownley

- Singer Annie Jones

- Salsa duo BAD Salsa

- Acrobatic trio the Bello Sisters

- Singer BONAVEGA

- Contortionist dancers the Bone Breakers

- Spoken word poet and Golden Buzzer recipient Brandon Leake

- Sword swallower Brett Loudermilk

- Cheerleader group the CA Wildcats

- Singer Celina Graves

- Singer and Golden Buzzer recipient Cristina Rae

- Dance group Dance Town Family

- Singer Daneliya Tuleshova

- Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin

- Singer Kameron Ross

- Singer Kelvin Dukes

- Musician Kenadi Dodds

- Puppeteer group Lightwave Theatre Company

- Drummer Malik Dope

- Magician Max Major

- Dancer Noah Epps

- Musician Nolan Neal

- Harmony trio Resound

- Singer Sheldon Riley

- Diabolo duo Spyros Brothers

- Dance group The Shape

- Singer Thomas Day

- Stand-up comic Usama Siddiquee

- Impressionist Vincent Marcus

- Golden Buzzer recipients Voices of Our City Choir

- Dance group and Golden Buzzer recipients W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew



The America's Got Talent live quarterfinals kick off Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Check out the video below for more on this unique season of AGT.