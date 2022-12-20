'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Brings World's Best Performers Together for the Ultimate Competition

The world's biggest talents will soon be coming together to face off forAmerica's Got Talent: All-Stars!

NBC dropped the epic super-tease trailer for the forthcoming season -- which will feature Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as judges, and Terry Crews will once again serve as host.

The special eight-week spectacular will apparently work very much like the franchise's previous special spinoff, America's Got Talent: Champions, and will feature some of the very best from different Got Talent shows internationally.

"The Got Talent shows have created some of the biggest stars on the planet!" Crews exclaims in a voice-over in the super-tease. "Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America, and across the globe, will gather for the most competitive battle in AGT history!"

The season will feature 60 acts from across dozens of countries, with 10 acts performing each week for a chance to earn either one of the coveted Golden Buzzers or votes from a selected group of superfans. Then, 11 finalists will duke it out for the title of AGT: All-Stars champion in a two-hour season finale.

The acts include musicians, aerialists, magicians, danger artists, escapologists, singers, dancers, ventriloquists and comedians, who will be giving it their best shot to prove they are among the greatest talents on Earth.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.