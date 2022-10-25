'American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child together! The singing competition alum, who won the 10th season, announced the happy news in a press release Tuesday.

The couple's son, Merrick Avery McCreery, was born on Monday at 4:34 a.m in Raleigh, North Carolina. McCreery shared that they decided to name their baby after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, but will call him by his middle name, Avery.

Scotty McCreery

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” McCreery shared. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

The “It Matters to Her” crooner praised his wife, saying, “Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

Scotty McCreery

Alongside adorable photos of the family, McCreery shared that Avery was born weighing 7 lbs, 13 oz and is 21 inches long.

In 2019, ET spoke with McCreery and talked all about married life, and what keeps his and Gabi's relationship so strong. “Date nights are very important,” he shared at the time. “It’s the one-on-one time...to reconnect and talk about what’s going on in both of our lives.”

The singer is set to release his album, Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, on Nov 18. Until then, McCreery is taking paternity leave from touring before his Nov. 30 show in Las Vegas at the Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street.