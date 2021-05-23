'American Idol': Fan Favorite Former Contestant Murphy Returns for Finale Performance

American Idol made magic on Sunday by bringing an eliminated fan favorite back into the theater. Murphy returned to the Idol stage for the season 19 finale on Sunday, and fans were delighted.

After getting eliminated back in March -- on what was also his 28th birthday -- Murphy didn't even make it to the season's Top 24. Which makes his invite to perform in the finale a real recognition of how much fans loved his songs (and didn't agree with the judges' decision to cut him from the competition).

Taking the stage with his guitar and his gentle smile, Murphy performed a lovely original tune, "The Painted Man," which was brimming with the heartfelt folk sensibilities and delicate vocals that made him a fan favorite to begin with.

After his number, Murphy softly and sweetly thanked everyone watching, and shared, "It's so good to see you all again."

Meanwhile, Murphy's vocal fans were more than thrilled to hear him again and to see him perform during the finale.

Painted Man! Love, love this song!! Murphy is the real talent. He is too good for American Idol!! — Nicki (@tapthebrakes) May 24, 2021

Biggest mistake was letting Murphy go #AmericanIdol — Melissa 🌹 (@MissyRose731) May 24, 2021

How did this man not make it to live shows??? Justice for Murphy. #AmericanIdol — rea 💋 (@reagandanielle_) May 24, 2021

I’m so glad they brought Murphy back! I almost cried when he didn’t go through. #AmericanIdol — Shannon Clark (@dolphingirl_72) May 24, 2021

#AmericanIdol#murphy love him. Love his old soul. Like listening to Simon and Garfunkel — Bonnie Lippin (@blippin) May 24, 2021

So good to see #Murphy back on @AmericanIdol - a true original. I’d buy his album right now. — Tammy Lou (@tamilu40) May 24, 2021

Omg Murphy is sooo amazing ❤️ #AmericanIdol — Nicole (@saintsnacky) May 24, 2021

Murphy is like water to a desert. Someone needs to sign him!! ❤️✨ — A Fine Affair (@afineaffair) May 24, 2021

Murphy sounds like he’s been in the vocal gym! Sounds great! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/BbXbJdbaLm — BitchBettaHaveMyMoney (@Paymiwa_Chuomi) May 24, 2021

I love Murphy I'm so excited for him to be back on the stage again😍 — Michelle (@musical_misha) May 24, 2021

I won't ever get over Murphy's talent #AmericanIdol — K (@Katelyn19xx) May 24, 2021

Murphy sounded better during the finale than Chayce has. 🤷🏽‍♀️ 😒 #AmericanIdol — Crazy Dog Lady (@toots953) May 24, 2021

Personally, I believe @Blindboy_music was let go from @AmericanIdol because he wanted to sing his own music and not what the show wanted. Bringing #Murphy back for one song doesn’t make up for your poor decision. If I were to vote, I’d vote for Murphy. #notvoting. pic.twitter.com/HCBYQIdVyH — joe (@joey7503) May 24, 2021

Ahead of Murphy's performance, host Ryan Seacrest addressed the backlash surrounding his elimination.

"Each year we scour the nation for the most unique talent out there. And this season, we came across one of the most memorable artists to date -- Murphy. His elimination was controversial and nearly broke the Twitterverse," Seacrest shared. "His early elimination sent shockwaves out. Fans voiced their outrage online, calling the decision one of the biggest errors in Idol history."

Seacrest asked the judges outright, "who is to blame," and each of the judges tried to shift responsibility. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pointed fingers at Katy Perry, who, in turn, told Bryan, "I will cut you! How dare you throw me under the bus."

Seacrest explained that they invited him back because they "had to make it right for one of our most-talked-about talents this season."

