'American Horror Story': Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Set for Season 12

Kim Kardashian is officially joining Ryan Murphy's universe as one of two cast members set to lead season 12 of American Horror Story. She'll make her AHS debut alongside Emma Roberts, who will return to the franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984.

"Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer," Murphy posted to Instagram alongside a short video confirming the two leads.

Roberts and Kardashian also took to social media to share the video. While Roberts shared a comment similar to Murphy's, Kardashian took the cryptic messaging even further by posting the shifting eyes and blood drop emojis.

Following the social media announcement, Murphy commented on Kardashian's casting. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Murphy also revealed that season 12, dubbed American Horror Story: Delicate, will led by Feiffer and adapted from Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. According to its publisher, the book is being described as an "feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby."

But given that Roberts is part of season 12, this could also mean Murphy is finally making good on his promise that the Coven witches will return after appearing in Apocalypse. "The witches will be back. Not next season, though, but we have something really fun planned," he told ET following the end of the eighth season.

Surprise, b*tch! The coven survived #AHSApocalypse, and @MrRPMurphy confirms our faves will be back for another season! Bring back our girls, @MsSarahPaulson and @RobertsEmma. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4LTTJ96au9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 5, 2018

AHS, meanwhile, marks Kardashian's return to acting after previously appearing in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and lending her voice to the Paw Patrol films.