Amelia Hamlin Shares Why She Got Breast Reduction Surgery at 16

Amelia Hamlin is opening up about why she underwent a breast reduction at age 16. In an episode of The Skinny Confidential podcast, which was first released back in August, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, who's now 19, revealed how eggs and an injury led to her decision to have a breast reduction.

Eggs, Hamlin explained, "destroy" her body and make her "have strep throat in random places" too. Prior to attending Coachella one year, Hamlin was eating a lot of eggs, which ended up making an injury she sustained at the music festival much worse.

The injury came when someone pushed her off a balcony at Coachella, causing her to get her nipple ring caught on something. Though the experience didn't hurt in the moment, when Hamlin got home, she was feeling ill and ended up coming down with a 104-degree fever.

"My left boob was out to here. I was 16 and mastitis, whatever the heck that is," she said of a painful infection in the breast. "It was the worse thing I've ever been through."

After being misdiagnosed with a kidney infection in the ER, a specialist told Hamlin that she had strep in her left breast, had been "12 hours away from going [into] sepsis," and that she would've died in that amount of time.

"The nipple piercing being pulled caused a small abrasion in my body," she explained of how she got ill. "I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to that part of my body because it was an open wound."

Even after she was feeling better, the swelling in her breast remained.

"I didn't just get those down naturally. I'm not gonna lie, I've never talked about this, but I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a breast reduction," she said. "I think my mom's gonna kill me, but I've never said that... It made my boobs so uneven."

"It was like, 'Oh my god. Am I really going to have to live the rest of my life with my left boob significantly larger than my right boob?'" she added. "It's hot and it's veiny."

Hamlin has been in the news as of late for her bikini-clad hangout with Scott Disick.

Though Scott and Amelia have been spending time together recently, a source told ET that they are not seriously dating. Rather, the two have mutual friends, and most of the time they've been out together, other pals were present as well.

"They've hung out and gone on a couple dates, but they're not a couple," the source told ET last week. "...[Scott] isn't actively looking for a relationship but is down for a good time."