Amber Stevens West Expecting Second Child With Husband Andrew J. West

Congrats to Amber Stevens West and Andrew J. West! The married couple and former Greek co-stars are expecting their second child together, Amber shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

Amber and Andrew are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ava.

"While in NY shooting @runtheworldstarz I was also working on another project and in the early morning of Nov 22, @andrewjwest birthday, we confirmed that second project was a success!" Amber wrote alongside a series of photos showing off her baby bump.

"We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families. @blackmamasmatter," she added.

Andrew added the same photos on his Instagram, writing, "Ava is going to be a big sister!! Our baby joins us this summer, we can’t wait to meet this new little person!😁😁😁@amberonistevenswest."

Amber and Andrew married in 2014. In an 2018 interview with ET, Amber said she was waiting to name her first child until she was born.

"We have some ideas. My mom suggested a beautiful name that is kind of our frontrunner, but we've got a lot of options," she said. "We've narrowed it down to a few."

Of course, the little one's name ended up being Ava -- but it seems fans may have to wait to find out the name the couple chooses for baby No. 2.

