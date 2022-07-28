Amber Portwood Speaks Out About 'Unbearable Pain' After Losing Custody of Her Son

Amber Portwood is opening about her "unbearable pain" after her ex, Andrew Glennon, was awarded custody of their 4-year-old son, James, who will now be relocated from the Teen Mom OG star's home state of Indiana to Glennon's family home in Malibu, California.

The 32-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday and addressed the Indiana judge's decision in their years-long child custody battle, saying she's "devastated and heartbroken by this outcome."

"I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything," Portwood said in a statement posted on social media. "I've been living a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself. I wouldn't wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father."

According to The U.S. Sun, a judge on Wednesday granted Glennon sole legal and primary physical custody of James. Glennon was also granted permission to move James with him to his family's $5 million estate in Malibu. In court documents obtained by The Sun, Glennon is still required to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."

Portwood will have overnight visitations with James that'll be phased in and eventually alternate between California and Indiana. The reality TV star and Glennon have been in a nasty child custody dispute since her 2019 arrest, after Glennon claimed Portwood came at him and their then-1-year-old son with a machete. She denied the incident, but three months after the alleged incident, Portwood accepted a plea deal. She successfully completed probation back in May and a 26-week Batterer's Intervention Program, reported The Sun.

Portwood, who also shares 13-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley, addressed her past in her most recent statement, saying she's made the effort to be a better person.

Amber Portwood/Instagram

"I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past," her statement continued. "People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes. I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations."