Amber Heard Sells Yucca Valley Home for $1 Million

Amber Heard has sold her California home. ET has learned that the 36-year-old actress sold her Yucca Valley home for $1,050,000 on July 18.

The nearly 2,500-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on almost six acres in the Mojave Desert, according to Dirt. The outlet additionally reports that Heard nearly doubled her money with the sale, having purchased it for $570,000 in 2015.

News of Heard's property sale came the month after her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, won his defamation case against her. Heard now owes her ex millions, as the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia's statutory cap.

Heard -- who did win one of her three counterclaims, and was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages -- has filed an appeal in the case. Depp has appealed Heard's counterclaim win.

Since the conclusion of the case, Heard asked the court to declare a mistrial, claiming that the wrong person served on the jury. Her request was denied.

Recently, 6,000 pages of pre-trial court docs were unsealed, which revealed claims that Depp's team tried to submit nude photos of Heard into evidence, Heard's team tried to suggest Depp was taking erectile dysfunction medication, and that there were supposedly damning texts that weren't allowed to be submitted for the trial.