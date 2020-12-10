Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Gifts for Home -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. The Amazon Prime Day 2020 holiday gift guide just got released and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products.

To make it easier to navigate Amazon's expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances.

Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 and starts at 12 AM PT. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the sale event.

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from Amazon ahead.