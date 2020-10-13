Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers, Sneakers and Activewear

Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck as Prime Day 2020 is brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!
Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you only have 48 hours to score thousands of amazing deals. In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below.
