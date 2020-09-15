Amazon Just Launched Its First Online Luxury Store with Oscar de la Renta

Amazon has a new shopping experience for luxury shoppers. The e-commerce giant just launched Luxury Stores -- an exclusive in-app shop that offers fashion and beauty offerings from luxury lines. Oscar de la Renta is the first designer brand to be featured for the launch.

Cara Delevingne stars in the campaign, modeling a range of showstopping dresses from the fashion house. Additional brands are set to join Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons. Luxury Stores is only available on the Amazon app for invited Prime members. Those who did not receive an invitation yet can request one on the Luxury Stores page on Amazon. Invitations will be extended to more shoppers over time. All pieces available on Luxury Stores are sold directly from the brand.

Amazon accepts returns on Luxury Stores items within 30 days of delivery for most styles and offers free return shipping.

Amazon

The shop also lets customers view styles in 360-degree detail and in-motion graphics. Right now, they can shop Oscar de la Renta's select ready-to-wear pieces and the new perfume. Plus, they'll have early access to the fall/winter 2020 collection.

Amazon

Amazon

