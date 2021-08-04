Amanda Knox Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Christopher Robinson

Congrats are in order for Amanda Knox!

The criminal justice activist revealed during the latest episode of the Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda Knox podcast that she and her husband, Christopher Robinson, are expecting a child together following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"That's right, we're pregnant," Knox, 34, exclaimed. "We've been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next miniseries, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth."

The news comes a month after Knox revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in May. "Season 2 of [the] Labyrinths [podcast] premieres today with episode one of a five-part miniseries on infertility," she tweeted at the time. "In today's episode, I bare my soul about my recent miscarriage."

Knox continued on, explaining to viewers that she felt "haunted" by the pregnancy loss and was having a difficult time overcoming it. She also revealed that she "experienced abdominal pain like [she had] not experienced before."

Know learned that her unborn baby had stopped growing, she said, during a follow-up appointment with her ultrasound technician.

"That was confusing to me, because I thought, 'Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn’t viable, why wasn't it going away?" she recalled. "My body didn't even know, and that felt weird to me… I didn't know that you could have a missed miscarriage."

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy," she continued. "I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal."

Hear more in the video below.