Amanda Kloots Says Watching Late Husband Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising' Brings Her to Tears (Exclusive)

Good memories and bittersweet emotions. Amanda Kloots is opening up about watching her late husband, Nick Cordero, perform on stage in scenes from the a documentary, Broadway Rising.

The Talk co-host spoke with ET's Denny's Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 on Friday, and opened up about her and her late husband's participation in the documentary -- which details the long and difficult struggle for Broadway to come back together and reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's crazy, we we have a little clip of his his section from the documentary, and it's really it brings me to tears every time I see it," Kloots shared. "It's his big number from Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show we met in."

Kloots and Cordero -- who died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 -- share a 3-year-old son, Elvis. The pair became friends after meeting on the production, and later became involved romantically.

"[That was] our last -- or my last -- Broadway show. And he's tap dancing and singing and he's so magnetic in it," she recalled. "It brings back a lot of feelings."

As for the documentary itself, Kloots said the project is "so important, because it really shows how Broadway is such a community."

"You know, it's not just the actors on stage. It's everyone. From the lighting to the men and women that clean our costumes, that live in the Bronx, to the people that fix our shoes. And [the pandemic] affected everybody and everybody had to come together to come back," she said. "So, it's a really important documentary."

When it comes to returning to Broadway herself, Kloots explained, "I never say never."

"I mean, listen, Broadway is spectacular. There's nothing like being on a Broadway show, being a part of that community. There's nothing like it," she shared. "But it is so hard to do. It is hard work and super competitive. But, you know, I never say never."

While she might not be taking center stage, she will be starring in a Christmas themed rom-com TV movie for CBS, Fit for Christmas, and Kloots said the project has been "really fun."

"I play Audrey Parker, a fitness entrepreneur who comes back home to kind of figure out where she is in her life and there's a sexy man waiting for her who's, maybe, you know, trying to get in her way, but ends up getting in her way at all the right times," Kloots said with a laugh.

Kloots' fun holiday romp, Fit for Christmas, premieres Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.