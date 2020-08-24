Amanda Kloots Says She Misses Sleeping Next to Nick Cordero After Finding a Sweet Photo He Took

Amanda Kloots is sharing one of the things she misses doing with her late husband, Nick Cordero. The widow of the Broadway star, who died last month after a battle with the coronavirus, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo she found on Cordero's phone after his death.

In the pic, Kloots is sound asleep behind her husband, who snapped the sweet selfie with a smile on his face.

"I found this on Nick's phone. I don’t remember him taking this picture but know exactly where we are here," she captioned her post. "I really miss sleeping next to him, cuddling into his shoulder and having someone to hold. ❤️"

On her Instagram Story, Kloots shared another thing that's been difficult for her since her husband's death -- eating alone.

"Is it hard to eat alone? For me, yes. I won't lie. Sometimes so hard I don't even have an appetite," she admitted. "But I make dinner and sit down at my new table and try to stay positive."

"I stay grateful for my home, this food, my health and Elvis," she added of her and Cordero's 1-year-old son. "I have to stay happy and healthy for that boy."

Kloots also posted a framed photo of Cordero, revealing that she and Elvis "always say good morning to Dada."

"He always kisses the frame and I cry," Kloots wrote.

