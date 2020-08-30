Amanda Kloots Finishes Nick Cordero's Half-Recorded Song, Will Release Duet on Their Anniversary

As Kloots explained, she had been "wracking my brain for weeks trying to think of what to do or where to go" on Sept. 3 to make the occasion easier. "I don’t think there’s an answer, the year of firsts is always hard," she conceded.

⠀

"The other night I sang a duet for the first time with Nick. He had previously recorded a beginning of a song he titled, Not Far Away. I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER!" Kloots wrote. "Even though we both sing, met in a Broadway show, we never sang together until this night. It honestly didn’t hit me until the next day when @rickeyminor came over to play me the final mix that I was singing with my husband!!!! I have to admit I’ve played the song about 100 times since then! 😂."

⠀

The mom of one said the song, which will release on their anniversary, will serve as the "something special" she's been trying to do for her late husband.

⠀

"I hope you guys like it! It is a song about losing someone but also knowing that they are always with you, by your side, smiling down on you every step of the way," she said.

⠀

"It will be available September 3rd on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, etc! I’ve never released a song, Nick had of course. I had to create a band name for us so I chose, Love Street Lovers," Kloots shared. "He spent so much time recording, mixing and releasing music of which I’ll admit, I never understood. So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new and am now releasing this song. I think he’d be very proud of how it turned out!"