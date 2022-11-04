Amanda Kloots and Sheryl Crow Set for CBS Holiday Movies

CBS has set its eyes on the holidays. Sheryl Crow and Amanda Kloots have been tapped for two of three upcoming holiday movies, the network announced Monday.

Crow will executive produce and write the title song for When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville music-themed film, which centers on a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client and finds himself falling for a singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.

Kloots, who co-hosts The Talk, will star in and executive produce Fit for Christmas, which follows Audrey, a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in the quiet town of Mistletoe, Montana. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, but mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a profitable resort property.

The third original holiday film will be penned by Mark Amato, who wrote last year's A Christmas Proposal, led by Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho, on CBS. Must Love Christmas revolves around a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books, who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Last year's Christmas Takes Flight, toplined by Katie Lowes, and A Christmas Proposal marked CBS' return to original holiday films since 2012.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.