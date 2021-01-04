Amanda Bynes Is Leading a Quiet Life Ahead of Her 35th Birthday

Amanda Bynes turns 35 on Saturday, and she has reason to celebrate.

The What I Like About You star's lawyer, David A. Esquibias, tells ET that she's doing well and has been leading a quiet life. Esquibias says that Bynes now lives near the beach and is attending school and working toward earning a bachelor's degree.

Bynes last gave fans an update on her life last May when she took to Instagram and shared that she had been in a two-month treatment program.

The actress posted that she was getting her bachelor's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), working on her clothing line and was engaged to Paul Michael.

"Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] ?Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals," she wrote at the time. "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!"

"I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul?," she added. "Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all! ??."

The May 2020 post came weeks after Esquibias told ET that Bynes was not pregnant after she gushed about her "baby on board" in since-deleted Instagram posts.

"Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility. She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well," the statement read.

Esquibias also gave a statement to ET in March 2020, where he asked that the public respect the actress' privacy while she was "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false," he said at the time. "We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."