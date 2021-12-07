Alyssa Scott Pays Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Son Zen Following News of His Death

The mother of Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, is paying tribute to him following his tragic death.

Moments after Cannon announced on his talk show that their infant son died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor, Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram Story to share a photo and several videos of moments spent with Zen. The tribute begins with a video showing the little one awake after a nap and looking happy. Scott asks him if he slept good and if he had lots of good dreams.

Scott also posted a sweet pic of Zen sound asleep, in which he appears to be smiling.

Alyssa Scott / Instagram

In the other videos shared, Zen is seen wearing adorable overalls with a cute T-shirt of wild animal drawings. His mom asks him, "Can you say good morning, Daddy? You say, I love you." The infant gives it his best shot at talking, prompting Scott to say, "Good job. And he loves you too."

Alyssa Scott / Instagram

Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen back in June, and he's Cannon's seventh child. The 41-year-old TV personality tearfully revealed on The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday how he and his family discovered Zen was battling Hydrocephalus.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor -- brain cancer," he said on his show. According to the Mayo Clinic, Hydrocephalus "is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon continued. "He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too -- a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine."

It was anything but routine. Zen had been building fluid in his head and had a malignant tumor. Doctors performed brain surgery on Zen to drain the fluid, but, sadly, things took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving. Cannon revealed that he held his son for the last time this past weekend.