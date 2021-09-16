Allison Mack Reports to Federal Prison Early to Serve Three-Year Sentence for NXIVM Involvement

Smallville actress Allison Mack reported to federal prison on Monday where she began serving her three-year sentence. She is now an inmate at FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison in the East Bay area outside San Francisco.

This is the same facility that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin served their jail time in 2019 and 2020 for their participation in the college admission bribery scandal.

In 2018, Mack was arrested by the FBI, and initially faced charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy pertaining to her role in the NXIVM cult, where she was accused of manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for cult leader Keith Raniere. The actress pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019.

On June 30, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, gave Mack a 36-month sentence that was set to start on Sept. 29. At the time of her sentencing, Mack said in a statement that her involvement in the NXIVM cult was “the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Following her prison time, Mack will be on supervised release for another three years. She will also have to pay a $20,000 fine and put in over 1,000 hours of community service.

As for Raniere, he is currently serving a 120-year sentence for racketeering conspiracy charges, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy charges, and wire fraud conspiracy charges.